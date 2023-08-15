Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.