Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Euronav Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

