Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Pharvaris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Pharvaris has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $22.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

