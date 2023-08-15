KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ODD. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

ODD opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

