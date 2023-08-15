NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NextDecade stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 732,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

