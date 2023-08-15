Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

