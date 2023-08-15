CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

CareDx Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $336,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 35.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 438,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.