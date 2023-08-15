341,576 Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPW) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPHPW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

