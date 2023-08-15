341,576 Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPW) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PPHPW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PHP Ventures Acquisition
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPHPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.