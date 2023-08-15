11,250 Shares in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOGN. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nogin alerts:

Nogin Stock Up 30.6 %

Shares of NOGN stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $230.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nogin ( NASDAQ:NOGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nogin in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Nogin in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nogin

About Nogin

(Free Report)

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.