Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 104,759 Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,759 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $424,000.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKR opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.