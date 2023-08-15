Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.4 %

DEO opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average is $176.26.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

