Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after buying an additional 149,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.