Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

