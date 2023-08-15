Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 877 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

