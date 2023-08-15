3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.