Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 282.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $229.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.78.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

