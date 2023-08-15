Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

CVS Health stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

