Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

