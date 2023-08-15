Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 186,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

