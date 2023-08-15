Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.