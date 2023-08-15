Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

