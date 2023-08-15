Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

ORCL opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

