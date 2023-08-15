Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

