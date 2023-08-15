Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 53.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $471.37 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.27.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

