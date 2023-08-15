Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 31.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

