Cognex Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGNX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.