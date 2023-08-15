Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 15th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avista to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of AVA opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

