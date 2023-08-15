PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of PCCW stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. PCCW has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About PCCW
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.