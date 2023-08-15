PCCW Limited (PCCWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 13th

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1052 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

PCCW Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. PCCW has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

