Magna International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Magna International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

