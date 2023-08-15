Linear Market Cap Hits $151.22 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $151.22 million and $6.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

