Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on August 31st

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3018 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

KIROY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

