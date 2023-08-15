Ordinals Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.84 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00019438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $119.84 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.67251355 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,239,443.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

