SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.12 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $92.12 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.25844692 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,607,435.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.