Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $70.59 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.59 million and $2.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.34 or 0.06268238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,205,273 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

