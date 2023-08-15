Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $118.72 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001008 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

