Siacoin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $186.82 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,359.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00278359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.88 or 0.00796593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00537369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00058872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,893,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,869,702,361 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

