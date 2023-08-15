Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $743.89 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $743.89 million and $15.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,917,199 coins and its circulating supply is 948,764,663 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.