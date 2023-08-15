Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $262.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Qtum has a market cap of $262.46 million and approximately $30.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00008534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.34 or 0.06268238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

