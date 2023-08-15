Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $96.10 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013829 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.94 or 1.00031332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,356,795 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,336,579.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02497421 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,350,416.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.