Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Decreases By 12.9%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.19. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.74.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

