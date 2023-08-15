Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Decreases By 12.9%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 982,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.19. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.74.
About Ameriwest Lithium
