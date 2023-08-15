Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,230,400 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 10,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.