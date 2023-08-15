Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,274,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

