Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,274,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.