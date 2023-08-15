Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,422,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 1,667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 374.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$11.34.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

