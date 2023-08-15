Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,422,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 1,667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 374.4 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$10.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$11.34.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.