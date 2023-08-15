Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,937.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIOVF shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 320 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIOVF

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.52 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.