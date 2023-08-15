Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,666,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 1,466,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.3 days.

Bombardier Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDRBF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

