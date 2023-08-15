Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $34.35 on Monday. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.