Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
About Awakn Life Sciences
