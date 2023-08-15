Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.54. The company has a market cap of C$837.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.55.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

