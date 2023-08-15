Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$24.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.54. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The company has a market cap of C$837.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

